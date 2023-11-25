Jayden Daniels’ 4 TD passes lead No. 14 LSU past Texas A&M 42-30

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jayden Daniels passed for four touchdowns and accounted for 355 yards of total offense against one of the nation’s top defenses, and No. 14 LSU beat Texas A&M 42-30 on Saturday.

Daniels completed 16 of 24 passes for 235 yards and ran 11 times for 120 yards — a fine day by most quarterbacks’ standards but somewhat short of the Heisman Trophy candidate’s usual production this season.

Time will tell if he did enough to win over Heisman voters, who will get an additional look at two other top candidates — Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and Oregon QB Bo Nix — when their teams meet in the Pac-12 title game on Friday.

Malik Nabers caught six passes for 122 yards and two TDs for LSU (9-3, 6-2 SEC). In the process, he became LSU’s career record holder in receptions with 186, eclipsing Wendell Davis’ mark of 183.

The Aggies (7-5, 4-4) were within one score after Jaylen Henderson found tight end Max Wright for a 51-yard touchdown that trimmed LSU’s lead to 35-30 with 7:20 left.

But Daniels quickly directed LSU back downfield with a 45-yard completion to Nabers that might have been a 75-yard TD if not for a holding call on Kyren Lacy at the A&M 30. Still, Daniels got the Tigers in the end zone with his 15-yard strike to Lacy for the final margin.

Daniels’ biggest play with his feet was a 49-yard scramble on fourth-and-4 to set up Josh Williams’ short TD run, cutting A&M’s lead to 24-21 in the third quarter.

Texas A&M Football Post Game Notes

No. 14 LSU 42, Texas A&M 30

Tiger Stadium (Baton Rouge, La.)

Team Notes

Texas A&M racked up 390 yards of total offense on the day, the fifth time this season it has tallied over 300 yards of offense.

The Aggies passed for over 275 yards in a game for the fifth time this season, tallying 294 yards through the air.

Today’s captains at LSU were DL McKinnley Jackson, DL Fadil Diggs, DB Demani Richardson and WR Ainias Smith.

Individual Notes

Graduate WR Ainias Smith made it 39 consecutive games with a reception, extending his streak on A&M’s first offensive play of the game. He is tied with Christian Kirk (2015-17) for the fifth-longest streak in program history and boasts the seventh-longest streak in the nation.

Sophomore transfer QB Jaylen Henderson set new career highs with 25 completions, 35 attempts and 294 yards through the air, while matching his career best with two passing TDs.

Henderson made it back-to-back games with over 250 passing yards after finishing the ACU game with 260 yards.

Graduate TE Max Wright finished the game with 60 yards on two catches, including a career long 51-yard scoring grab late in the game.

Freshman LB Taurean York moved into the top 10 on A&M’s freshman tackles list with six takedowns in the game to move his season total to 66 and tie him for seventh him with Domingo Bryant (1982).

Sophomore DB Jacoby Mathews helped lead the defense, matching his season-high with eight takedowns.

Senior DB Demani Richardson and junior LB Edgerrin Cooper hit career tackle milestones in the game as Richardson added six in the game to pass the 300-tackle mark, upping his career total to 304, and Cooper passed 200 career takedowns after helping lead the way with eight on the day to put his total at 204.

Freshman RB Rueben Owens racked up a career-high 78 yards on kick return, including a career-long 35-yard return.

Junior PLK Randy Bond moved into second on A&M’s single-season made field goals list, connecting on his 23rd field goal of the season after sending a 48-yard attempt through the uprights midway through the second quarter.

Bond’s six points in the game (1 FG, 3 PAT) brought his season total to 115, moving him into fourth on A&M’s single-season scoring list.

