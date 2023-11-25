Livestock killed and dumped in Waller County

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Waller County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding who killed and dumped a horse.

According to a media release, the Sheriff’s Office says a person reported a dead horse on Jones Road just south of Whitt Loggings Road around 8:30 Thursday morning. The release says ‘the horse had been shot in the head, legs tied with a rope and dragged onto the side of the road.’

The Waller County Livestock Division is investigating the case, and wants to know if you saw any type of truck pulling a trailer or horse trailer around that time. They are also asking for any additional information on the person or persons who committed this crime.

You are asked to call the Livestock Division at 979-826-8282 option 1. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact CRIME-STOPPERS at 979-826-8266.

The Sheriff’s Office posted some images on social media, warning they are graphic images.

