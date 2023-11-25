Livestock killed and dumped in Waller County

(U.S. Air Force)
By Heather Kovar
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Waller County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding who killed and dumped a horse.

According to a media release, the Sheriff’s Office says a person reported a dead horse on Jones Road just south of Whitt Loggings Road around 8:30 Thursday morning. The release says ‘the horse had been shot in the head, legs tied with a rope and dragged onto the side of the road.’

The Waller County Livestock Division is investigating the case, and wants to know if you saw any type of truck pulling a trailer or horse trailer around that time. They are also asking for any additional information on the person or persons who committed this crime.

You are asked to call the Livestock Division at 979-826-8282 option 1. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact CRIME-STOPPERS at 979-826-8266.

The Sheriff’s Office posted some images on social media, warning they are graphic images.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“We at the College Station Police Department are appalled and embarrassed by the actions of...
Former College Station police officer arrested again on theft charge
The fire was reported at The Villaggio townhomes on Brentwood Drive in College Station.
Fire reported at College Station home on Thanksgiving night
Screenshot of the area without power on Thursday evening, according to the BTU outage map.
Vehicle crash knocks out power to BTU customers
All occupants were flown by medical helicopter to different area hospitals for possible serious...
Troopers investigating fiery crash on I-45 in Madison County
Anthony McGruder, 33, was shot by the property owner on the morning of Sunday, November 5 on...
Brazos County shooting may have been act of self-defense, according to deputies

Latest News

An arrest inside Post Oak Mall on Black Friday is under review by the College Station Police...
College Station police respond to concerns about arrest inside mall
Small Business Saturday kicks off November 25 where deals can be found around town.
Local businesses gearing up for Small Business Saturday
Curious Collections
Curious Collections celebrates Record Store Day
Although a lot of retailers released deals before Thanksgiving, the National Retail Federation...
Strategize, save big during holiday shopping weekend