No. 12 Texas women send High Point to a low point dumping Panthers by 62 points

Shaylee Gonzales scored 15 points and reserve Aaliyah Moore scored 13 points and No. 12 Texas thrashed High Point 101-39
(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Shaylee Gonzales scored 15 points and reserve Aaliyah Moore scored 13 points and No. 12 Texas thrashed High Point 101-39 on Friday night.

The 62-point win just missed reaching a place in the top 10 for largest margin of victory in program history. In 1995, 2002 and 2003 Texas teams won games by 65 points, the ninth-highest margin of victory all time.

Texas (6-0) scored the game's first 32 points before High Point's Anna Hager made a jump shot with 10 seconds left in the first quarter. The Longhorns' Gisella Maul made 3-pointer at the buzzer and the Longhorns lead 35-2 at the end of one.

Texas outscored the Panthers 22-6 in the second quarter and led 57-8 at halftime. The Longhorns shot 71% (22 for 31) including 4 for 6 (66.7%) from 3 in the first half. High Point was 14.8% shooting (4 for 27) and missed all eight of its 3-point attempts in the first half.

High Point (3-3) picked up the pace in the third and Texas only outscored the Panthers by a 22-19 margin. The Panthers' score-by-period line read, 2, 6, 19 and 12.

Nakyah Terrell and reserve Anna Hager each scored 10 points for High Point.

___ Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Most Read

An arrest inside Post Oak Mall on Black Friday is under review by the College Station Police...
College Station police respond to concerns about arrest inside mall
Anthony McGruder, 33, was shot by the property owner on the morning of Sunday, November 5 on...
Brazos County shooting may have been act of self-defense, according to deputies
Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
Restaurant Report Card: November 23, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: November 23, 2023
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded

Latest News

SMU earns date in AAC title game but starting QB Stone injured in 59-14 rout of Navy
Cochran, Jefferson lead No. 20 Louisville women past Liberty 72-63
Logo
Dallas travels to Los Angeles for conference matchup
NBA: San Antonio Spurs
Stephen Curry scores 35 points with seven 3-pointers as Warriors hold off Spurs 118-112
Texas quarterback Arch Manning looks for a receiver during the second half of the team's NCAA...
No. 7 Texas overwhelms Texas Tech 57-7 to reach Big 12 championship game