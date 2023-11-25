Texas A&M to close out regular season vs LSU looking to snap ‘Death Valley’ skid

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team will wrap up the regular season Saturday in Baton Rouge against LSU.

The Aggies will need to figure out how to stop another Heisman Trophy hopeful in Jayden Daniels if they are going to snap a 5 game losing streak at Tiger Stadium.

Just like in 2019 when Joe Burrow was on his way to Heisman glory, the Tigers are favored by double digits against the Aggies and you can bet the odds makers factor in a couple of points because of Death Valley.

The last time the Aggies won here was back in 1994 when R.C. Slocum was the head coach and Texas A&M was in the Southwest Conference. Leeland McElroy and the Aggies picked up an 18-13 win nearly 3 decades ago on their way to a 10 win season.

Two years ago Texas A&M appeared to be in a position to end that skid to the Tigers, but a quarterback named Max Johnson rallied LSU late and handed Texas A&M a 27-24 loss their 5th in a row in here in the capitol city of Louisiana.

“Man, death valley is definitely one of those places where you have to come and play basically almost the perfect game in order to win. That place is always rocking. The fans do not like you. The players always play hard at their home stadium and it is definitely somewhere that is a little bit Tougher for sure,” said A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith Monday during the team’s media availability.

“That is definitely a tough environment to play at. We are going to try to create that environment as much as we can at practice this week as we can to prepare our guys for it. It is all about your approach. Are you going to enjoy the moment? Or are you going to let it affect you? So, as a coaching staff, we are going to do everything possible to get our guys prepared to play in such a hostile environment,” added interim head football coach Elijah Robinson.

The Aggies traveling on Friday instead of their traditional Thursday and KBTX Sports has learned that wide receiver Evan Stewart did not make the trip.

The ballgame kicks off at 11 A.M. and it will be televised on ESPN.

The ballgame kicks off at 11 A.M. and it will be televised on ESPN.

