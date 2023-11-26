Lednicky, Muoneke Earn SEC Honors

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Nov. 26, 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M volleyball’s Logan Lednicky and Bianna Muoneke earned SEC honors as the league announced postseason awards Sunday.

Lednicky made her second-straight All-SEC Team as one of the league’s most dominant right sides, while Muoneke garnered All-Freshman Team honors. The Aggies were one of only five schools in the conference to have a player named to the All-SEC Team and All-Freshman Team. This is the second consecutive year A&M has had two players receive All-SEC recognition.

Opening the year Lednicky was placed on the Preseason All-SEC Team and delivered on that recognition. The sophomore led the Aggies in kills (332) and kills per set this year (3.29). She also added a career high in blocks for a season, totaling 89. Her consistent production helped her eclipse 700 career kills and 150 career blocks.

Muoneke garnered the first conference honor of her career during her debut season in Aggieland. The outside hitter ranked third in kills for the Maroon & White (285) and overall amongst freshmen in the SEC. She also racked up 189 digs, placing her third for A&M. Muoneke’s versatility on offense and defense secured her a team-leading eight double-doubles on the year.

