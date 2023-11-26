Max Johnson entering transfer portal

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson announced on Sunday that he will enter the transfer portal as a graduate.

The transfer portal officially opens on December 4th. Johnson transferred to Aggieland in 2022 from LSU. He suffered season-ending injuries in both years at A&M.

Johnson started the year as the backup quarterback but took over as the starter once Conner Weigman went down with a season-ending injury against Auburn on September 23rd. Johnson played in 8 games this season throwing for 1,452 yards and nine touchdowns with five interceptions.

The Aggies’ quarterback room is left with Weigman, Jaylen Henderson, and Marcel Reed.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.