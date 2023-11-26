Max Johnson entering transfer portal

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson announced on Sunday that he will enter the transfer portal as a graduate.

The transfer portal officially opens on December 4th. Johnson transferred to Aggieland in 2022 from LSU. He suffered season-ending injuries in both years at A&M.

Johnson started the year as the backup quarterback but took over as the starter once Conner Weigman went down with a season-ending injury against Auburn on September 23rd. Johnson played in 8 games this season throwing for 1,452 yards and nine touchdowns with five interceptions.

The Aggies’ quarterback room is left with Weigman, Jaylen Henderson, and Marcel Reed.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops answers questions during the NCAA college football team's media day...
Reports: Mark Stoops not coming to Texas A&M, will remain at Kentucky
An arrest inside Post Oak Mall on Black Friday is under review by the College Station Police...
College Station police respond to concerns about arrest inside mall
Christmas shoppers usher in start of holiday season
Christmas shoppers usher in start of holiday season
Sabi Boutique says purchases at places like this not only make an impact for owners but also...
Small Business Saturday highlighting local businesses, sharing impact of purchases
Livestock killed and dumped in Waller County

Latest News

Texas A&M in talks to hire former DC Mike Elko
Lednicky, Muoneke Earn SEC Honors
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops answers questions during the NCAA college football team's media day...
Reports: Mark Stoops not coming to Texas A&M, will remain at Kentucky
Texas A&M Basketball
Aggies Tarnish Golden Bears’ Perfect Record to Win Raising the B.A.R. Invitational
Sam Houston State Football
Kats swat away Middle Tennessee in finale