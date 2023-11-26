Small Business Saturday highlighting local businesses, sharing impact of purchases

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Small Business Saturday is a busy but impactful time for local business owners.

Sabi Boutique in College Station spent the day thanking the community for support, which has kept them in business for 13 years, spreading the message to shop local and even showing off some other local talent.

“Small businesses in this community, they’re the heart. They’re the ones that are donating to your schools, or your favorite nonprofit organizations. So, we truly appreciate the support of our community,” Sabi Co-Owner, Meredith McAuliffe, said. “We have two wonderful local small businesses that are actually set up in our event space and they are selling their products. It’s a way for us to promote them and to give back so Truman Chocolates and Faithful Day Planners are just beautiful small businesses in our community and we are excited to be able to support them.”

Sabi has a variety of items for anyone looking to shop for themselves or even others this holiday season.

“We want every woman of every age, no matter if you’re shopping on a budget or you want to splurge that day, that you can come to Sabi and you can find something that makes you feel special,” she said.

McAuliffe says purchases at places like this not only make an impact for owners but also dozens of real people in the community.

“We have two families that we’re supporting here at Sabi but beyond that, we have full-time employees and a staff of 20. And so that is giving back to the community. So think about all of our local small businesses this Christmas season, they truly appreciate it,” she said.

Sabi has online ordering available too. So if you are looking for a more simple way to shop you can see their inventory here.

