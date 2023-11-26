Reports: Texas A&M set to hire Kentucky’s Mark Stoops as new head football coach

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops answers questions during the NCAA college football team's media day...
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops answers questions during the NCAA college football team's media day in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By KBTX Sports
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Billy Luicci of TexAgs and multiple other media outlets are reporting that Texas A&M is set to hire Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops.

After firing former head coach Jimbo Fisher on November 12, A&M athletics director Ross Bjork immediately began looking for his replacement. With Bjork leading the effort, the Aggies held their first national search for a head football since 2018.

Stoops, 56, landed his first head coach job at Kentucky in 2013. Across 11 seasons with the Wildcats, Stoops has compiled a 73-64 record and is the all-time winningest head coach in program history.

Prior to joining the Wildcats, Stoops served as the defensive coordinator at Florida State (2010-12). He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Iowa (1990-91) before holding various assistant coach roles at South Florida (1996), Wyoming (1997-99), Houston (2000), Miami (2001-03), Arizona (2004-09) and FSU. Stoops also spent time as the athletics director and defensive backs coach at Nordonia High in Macedonia, Ky. (1992-95).

As a player, Stoops was a defensive back for the University of Iowa (1986-89) under College Football Hall of Fame coach Hayden Fry. He helped the Hawyekes participate in four straight bowl games before landing a graduate assistant role with the team.

Stoops’ Wildcats are coming off of an upset win over No. 10 Louisville, 38-31. Saturday’s win brought the team’s record to 7-5, a similar record to Kentucky’s 7-6 in 2022, which ended in a Music City Bowl loss to Iowa. Stoops’ best seasons came in 2018 and 2021 when Kentucky went 10-3 with Citrus Bowl wins.

Stoops signed an extension with Kentucky last year paying him 9 million dollars a year. His buyout is north of 4 million dollars.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An arrest inside Post Oak Mall on Black Friday is under review by the College Station Police...
College Station police respond to concerns about arrest inside mall
Anthony McGruder, 33, was shot by the property owner on the morning of Sunday, November 5 on...
Brazos County shooting may have been act of self-defense, according to deputies
Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
Restaurant Report Card: November 23, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: November 23, 2023
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded

Latest News

Texas A&M Basketball
Aggies Tarnish Golden Bears’ Perfect Record to Win Raising the B.A.R. Invitational
Sam Houston State Football
Kats swat away Middle Tennessee in finale
LSU vs Texas A&M
Jayden Daniels’ 4 TD passes lead No. 14 LSU past Texas A&M 42-30
Texas A&M to close out regular season vs LSU looking to snap ‘Death Valley’ skid