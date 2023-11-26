Texas A&M in talks to hire former DC Mike Elko

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - KBTX has learned that Texas A&M is targeting former defensive coordinator Mike Elko as the Aggies’ next head football coach. Reports say a decision is set to be made either Sunday evening or Monday.

This news comes less than 24 hours after Texas A&M seemed to be getting ready to hire Kentucky’s Mark Stoops, but that deal never came to fruition.

Elko spent the past two seasons as the head coach at Duke. In his first season as a head coach, Elko led the Blue Devils to a 9-4 record and was named the ACC Coach of the Year in 2022. This came just one season after the Blue Devils finished 3-9 before Elko got there. Duke finished 7-5 in year two under Elko for a 16-9 record in two years.

With over two decades of coaching experience, Elko has coached in nine bowl games, helped two different teams to NCAA Division I-AA quarterfinal appearances and been part of four league championship squads. Elko’s bowl games include the 2009 Humanitarian, 2012 Military, 2013 Little Caesars, 2016 Military, 2017 Citrus, 2018 Gator, 2019 Texas, 2020 Orange, and the 2022 Military.

Prior to Duke, Elko spent four seasons as the defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Texas A&M University under head coach Jimbo Fisher. While there, Elko helped lead the Aggies to a 34-14 (.708) record and four consecutive bowl games. In his final season, Elko was named a semifinalist for the Frank Broyles Award, which is given annually to the top assistant coach in college football, for the second time in his career after mentoring the group to the No. 3 national ranking in scoring defense, allowing just 15.92 points per game, as well as the No. 9 pass efficiency defense (112.00) and No. 7 red zone defense (.710). Texas A&M also ranked seventh in the country by allowing just 4.66 yards per play, tied for 10th in fourth-down defense (.353), tied for 12th in total sacks (39.0) and defensive touchdowns (3), 16th in third-down defense (.328) and 20th in total defense (327.5).

