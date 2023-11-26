WATCH: Deer causes mayhem at Maine store on Thanksgiving

By WABI News Desk and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:42 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI/Gray News) - A deer got caught in a Maine store on Thanksgiving, and it was all caught on video.

Police say they responded to an alarm call around 1 p.m. Thursday at a store in Rockland. When they arrived, they found a glass front window smashed out and items knocked over inside, WABI reports.

Police secured the entry and exit points before beginning their search of the building for a burglar(s), who were suspected to be inside the store.

Instead, officers were met with quite a surprise. The intruder turned out to be a white tail deer, possibly trying to get a head start on some Black Friday shopping.

The animal left the store on its own and was not seriously hurt.

Copyright 2023 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An arrest inside Post Oak Mall on Black Friday is under review by the College Station Police...
College Station police respond to concerns about arrest inside mall
Anthony McGruder, 33, was shot by the property owner on the morning of Sunday, November 5 on...
Brazos County shooting may have been act of self-defense, according to deputies
Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
Restaurant Report Card: November 23, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: November 23, 2023
Christmas shoppers usher in start of holiday season
Christmas shoppers usher in start of holiday season

Latest News

The Federal Bureau of Prisons has only confirmed an inmate was hospitalized after an assault in...
Minneapolis police chief reacts to reported stabbing involving Derek Chauvin
Michael Sopejstal, 60, won $25,000 a year for life in Michigan's Lucky for Life lottery. He...
Lucky mistake leads to man winning $25,000 a year for life in lottery
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops answers questions during the NCAA college football team's media day...
Reports: Mark Stoops not coming to Texas A&M, will remain at Kentucky
Producers Sid Krofft, left, and Marty Krofft arrive at the premiere of "Land of the Lost," at...
Marty Krofft, producer of colorful 1970s children’s TV shows, dies at 86