500 pounds of dog food stolen from shelter

500 pounds of dog food was stolen from a shelter in Pennsylvania. (Credit: WFMZ via CNN Newsource)
By WFMZ via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GERMANSVILLE, Pa. (WFMZ) - An animal shelter says they had 500 pounds of dog food stolen from them.

“I can only hope they needed it more than we did because it’s a rough time for people right now,” said Liz Jones, who works at Cherished Friends in Germansville, Pennsylvania.

She said the food helps feed more than a dozen senior animals, some in permanent foster homes.

Jones said the food was stolen within 24 hours of the donation being made.

“Sometime between Tuesday and Wednesday, someone who must’ve needed it more than us came and helped themselves,” she said.

Jones said the food was not all being stored here and that the facility receives fairly frequent donations of food, which usually lasts until the next one comes along.

“It’s got to be someone who knows a little bit something,” she said.

In the meantime, another facility has brought over some food to help.

“We just continue along, and there’s people who step up and help and donate,” Jones said.

