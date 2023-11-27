Aggies Reach NCAA Tournament for First Time in Four Years

INDIANAPOLIS – The Texas A&M volleyball team was selected for the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019, the Aggies head to Austin to face the No. 2 seeded Texas Longhorns in the opening round Thursday Nov. 30.

A&M’s 2023 campaign was extended Sunday after reaching the NCAA Tournament for the first time in four years. The Aggies make the trip to Austin for the opening rounds of the tournament, where they will face the Longhorns in the first round and if they advance would play the winner of SMU and Texas State.

The Maroon & White finished the regular season with an overall record of 16-12 and 8-10 in conference play. The 16 wins in head coach Jamie Morrison’s debut season are the most in any of the past four seasons.

During the non-conference schedule, A&M claimed wins over five tournament teams including, Omaha, Pepperdine, Wright State, Utah State and UNI. The Aggies also secured their largest upset win in 24 years when they outlasted then-No. 4 Florida in a five-set thriller (3-2).

A&M heads into postseason action with a pair of all-conference honorees leading the way, as Logan Lednicky was named to her second-straight All-SEC Team, while Bianna Muoneke was added to the SEC All-Freshman Team.

