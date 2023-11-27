Longtime TX Rep. Kyle Kacal will not seek reelection to statehouse

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - State Representative Kyle Kacal, a longtime resident of Brazos County, announced on Monday he will not pursue reelection next year.

He was initially elected in November 2012 to the Texas House of Representatives for District 12, encompassing parts of Brazos County, along with Grimes, Madison, Walker, and Washington counties.

During the most recent legislative session, Rep. Kacal served as the Vice-Chairman of the House Corrections Committee as well as the Natural Resources Committee.

Kacal expressed gratitude to his constituents in a statement without delving into the specifics of his decision to retire.

“Over the past decade, I have been honored to represent our part of Texas in the state House of Representatives. These have proven the most conservative and productive legislative sessions in Texas history. They didn’t come about by accident, and they certainly weren’t the result of pandering, grandstanding, or stoking divisions within the Republican Party,” said Kacal. “Instead, they have been the direct result of serious conservatives coming together to govern like responsible adults, which is increasingly rare in politics today.”

Kacal’s announcement coincides with Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent setback in the push for school vouchers during the fourth special session. It also follows Abbott’s endorsement of election bids for House members supporting school vouchers, with no backing extended to those who opposed this legislative priority.

In his statement, Kacal praised the accomplishments he and fellow lawmakers have made over the years in the Texas House.

“I am incredibly proud of the part that I played in this success story, but now it’s time to return home to tend to my family and my business. I am ready to pass the torch to someone else who will help write the next chapter of our great Texas story,” said Kacal.

Kacal’s District 12 seat will be on November’s 2024 general election ballot. In his statement, Kacal did not announce his plans for the future but hinted at future political aspirations.

“To every one of my constituents, I want to thank you for giving me the opportunity to serve you in Austin. It has been one of the true privileges of my life. While I do not know what the future has in store for me, as long as I am able, I plan to continue being engaged in public policy, working to find positive solutions to the challenges we face,” said Kacal.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.