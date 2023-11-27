Make a holiday mocktail, save a life on the road

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - You’re invited to participate in the 2nd Annual Mocktail Contest!

Hosted by Silver Drivers Safe Texans, this event promotes responsible drinking and alcohol alternatives for the holidays.

According to Texas A&M Agrilife Extension, there were 1,163 people killed in motor vehicle traffic crashes where a driver was under the influence of alcohol in 2022. This is more than 25% of the total number of people killed in motor vehicle traffic crashes.

The contest is all in good fun! It will take place on Thursday, November 30 from 11am to 1pm in the Green Room at Wolf Pen Creek.

You will need to bring mocktail ingredients for 10 portions, and all ingredients and items needed to mix and serve your mocktail. Drinks will be prepared in front of attendees and judges.

Send your recipe to Cindy Kovar ahead of time, so it can be printed and shared with attendees. Drinks will be judged and the winner will receive a $50 Gift Card!

The judging criteria includes name, balance, simplicity, presentation, aroma, taste, originality, delivery, and, in the case of a tie, overall impression of the mocktail.

The mocktail competition is being sponsored by the Coalition for Alcohol Responsibility and Education.

Snacks will be provided for all attendees.

