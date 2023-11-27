Navasota to hold Home for the Holidays event and parade

The Christmas Parade will start at 6 p.m. followed by the lighting of the tree
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Navasota wants everyone to come Home for the Holidays.

Navasota will celebrate its annual Home for the Holidays event on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Start your day at the Farmer’s Market at the Navasota Public Library from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Then, at Navasota City Hall from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., there will be photos with Santa and all kinds of kids Christmas fun, including free hot chocolate and cookies.

The Annual Christmas Parade will start at 6 p.m. on Washington Avenue and end with the lighting of the Christmas tree and a showing of the movie “Elf” at Navasota City Hall.

If you’d like to have a float in the Christmas Parade, click here, or go to navasotatx.gov for more information.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 2:00 a.m. Monday morning, new Texas A&M head football coach Mike Elko landed at...
Mike Elko named Texas A&M head football coach
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops answers questions during the NCAA college football team's media day...
Reports: Mark Stoops not coming to Texas A&M, will remain at Kentucky
Texas A&M in talks to hire former DC Mike Elko
Sabi Boutique says purchases at places like this not only make an impact for owners but also...
Small Business Saturday highlighting local businesses, sharing impact of purchases
An arrest inside Post Oak Mall on Black Friday is under review by the College Station Police...
College Station police respond to concerns about arrest inside mall

Latest News

Former Texas A&M Quarterback Stephen McGee joined First News at Four Monday to discuss the...
Focus at Four: Former A&M Quarterback Stephen McGee discusses Elko hiring
While the 2023 season for Aggie Football is over, fans say this group has a lot to prove next...
Fans share excitement for new football coach, optimism for next season
The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a reported robbery that happened at Vera...
Huntsville Police investigating bank robbery
Texas A&M University signs research agreement with University Academic Alliance in Taiwan
Texas A&M University signs research agreement with University Academic Alliance in Taiwan
Monday Evening Weather Update - November 27