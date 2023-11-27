Navasota to hold Home for the Holidays event and parade

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Navasota wants everyone to come Home for the Holidays.

Navasota will celebrate its annual Home for the Holidays event on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Start your day at the Farmer’s Market at the Navasota Public Library from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Then, at Navasota City Hall from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., there will be photos with Santa and all kinds of kids Christmas fun, including free hot chocolate and cookies.

The Annual Christmas Parade will start at 6 p.m. on Washington Avenue and end with the lighting of the Christmas tree and a showing of the movie “Elf” at Navasota City Hall.

If you’d like to have a float in the Christmas Parade, click here, or go to navasotatx.gov for more information.

