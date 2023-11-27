Pick out your tree at College Station Noon Lions Club Christmas Tree Lot

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Fill your home with Christmas spirit with the help of a real tree.

The College Station Noon Lions Club has opened its Christmas tree lot for its 62nd year.

Co-chair of the College Station Noon Lions Club program John Wester said they had over 400 trees delivered to the lot and opened earlier than usual.

“We opened before Thanksgiving. Usually, it’s on Black Friday but we decided to try one day before. I actually had phone calls from people asking me if that was true because they wanted to be the first one out here.”

The trees are first come first serve and the pricing varies depending on the height of the tree.

All funds from the tree lot will benefit the College Station Noon Lions Club.

The lot is open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.

The lot is on the corner of Texas Ave. and W. King Cole Dr. in College Station.

