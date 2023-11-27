Pick out your tree at College Station Noon Lions Club Christmas Tree Lot

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Conner Beene
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Fill your home with Christmas spirit with the help of a real tree.

The College Station Noon Lions Club has opened its Christmas tree lot for its 62nd year.

Co-chair of the College Station Noon Lions Club program John Wester said they had over 400 trees delivered to the lot and opened earlier than usual.

“We opened before Thanksgiving. Usually, it’s on Black Friday but we decided to try one day before. I actually had phone calls from people asking me if that was true because they wanted to be the first one out here.”

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED

The trees are first come first serve and the pricing varies depending on the height of the tree.

All funds from the tree lot will benefit the College Station Noon Lions Club.

The lot is open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.

The lot is on the corner of Texas Ave. and W. King Cole Dr. in College Station.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 2:00 a.m. Monday morning, new Texas A&M head football coach Mike Elko landed at...
Mike Elko named Texas A&M head football coach
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops answers questions during the NCAA college football team's media day...
Reports: Mark Stoops not coming to Texas A&M, will remain at Kentucky
Texas A&M in talks to hire former DC Mike Elko
Sabi Boutique says purchases at places like this not only make an impact for owners but also...
Small Business Saturday highlighting local businesses, sharing impact of purchases
An arrest inside Post Oak Mall on Black Friday is under review by the College Station Police...
College Station police respond to concerns about arrest inside mall

Latest News

You’re invited to participate in the 2nd Annual Mocktail Contest!
Make a holiday mocktail, save a life on the road
Bring your donations of blankets and care package items to Casa Rodriguez in Downtown Bryan...
Wrap your neighbors in warmth with the Momentum Church BCS Blanket Drive
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED - MOMENTUM CHURCH BCS BLANKET DRIVE
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
Pick out your tree at College Station Noon Lions Club Christmas Tree Lot