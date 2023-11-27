Stephen Colbert’s ‘The Late Show’ pulled until next week as host recovers from surgery

FILE - Late night talk show host Stephen Colbert arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in...
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - First this fall, another round with COVID-19 shuttered Stephen Colbert’s “The Late Show.” Now the show is again sidelined as the host recovers from a burst appendix.

The comedian revealed on social media Monday that he’s recovering after surgery, wiping out planned shows for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. “Going forward, all emails to my appendix will be handled by my pancreas,” he joked.

Colbert had a busy three shows planned, including guests Jennifer Garner, Baz Luhrmann, Patrick Stewart and Kelsey Grammer, the return of former bandleader Jon Batiste and Barbra Streisand was to take “The Colbert Questionert.”

In mid-October, Colbert contracted COVID-19 and had to cancel a week’s worth of shows, although he hosted one from his home, like he did during the pandemic.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 2:00 a.m. Monday morning, new Texas A&M head football coach Mike Elko landed at...
Mike Elko named Texas A&M head football coach
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops answers questions during the NCAA college football team's media day...
Reports: Mark Stoops not coming to Texas A&M, will remain at Kentucky
Texas A&M in talks to hire former DC Mike Elko
Sabi Boutique says purchases at places like this not only make an impact for owners but also...
Small Business Saturday highlighting local businesses, sharing impact of purchases
An arrest inside Post Oak Mall on Black Friday is under review by the College Station Police...
College Station police respond to concerns about arrest inside mall

Latest News

Postal Plus - Holiday Gift Guide
Postal Plus - Holiday Gift Guide
A chance meeting between two men led to a life-saving ride to get a heart transplant.
Chance meeting between two men at a hospital leads to life-saving ride
Postal Plus - Holiday Gift Guide
Postal Plus - Holiday Gift Guide
A chance meeting between two men at a hospital lead to a life-changing ride for a heart...
Chance meeting between two men leads to a fast heart transplant