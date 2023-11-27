Underwhelming Fall Foliage Across Texas

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas fall foliage typically peaks in mid-to-late November, but as we near December, you may have noticed, this year’s leaf peeping has been less than impressive.

To pinpoint the culprit of this season’s lackluster fall foliage, we have to look back at the historic summer we experienced. As we are all well aware, 2023 holds the record for the hottest summer ever recorded in the Brazos Valley. It was also the 6th driest on record, with only 2.58 inches of rain falling locally through the 92 day long season. As a result, Extreme Drought staked its claim across the Brazos Valley for most of the summer. This historic summer had immediate effects on some of our vegetation, but as for the trees, it has been more of a “wait-and-see” game. The Smoky Mountains National Park Service uses weather and climate data, as well as historical trends, and vegetation reports to produce their annual Fall Foliage Prediction Map. This year’s prediction was less than optimistic for the Brazos Valley, sighting that we should expect to see very minimal changes to our foliage, if any at all.

2023 Fall Foliage Prediction Map - Smoky Mountains National Park Services (Smoky Mountains National Park Services)

Tree health and appearance are entirely dependent on weather and climate, and the trees across the Brazos Valley are evident of that. After an incredibly harsh summer, our trees are doing their best to recover, practicing energy conservation, and as result, color conservation. To understand the correlation between weather and the lack of vibrancy in our fall foliage, we first need to understand the science that causes the color change in the first place.

The pigmentation of a tree leaf is primarily derived from a process known as photosynthesis. Throughout the photosynthetic process, a molecule called chlorophyll absorbs sunlight, and in turn, reflects the color green. The reflection is what causes many plants to have a green appearance. This is why green is the predominant color of tree leaves throughout most of the year. Possibly more interesting though, are the other pigments “hidden” within the leaves. Anthocyanins, which produce red, purple, blue, and black pigments, along with xanthophyll (yellow), and carotenoids (orange) lie dormant within the leaves. These colors are only revealed when chlorophyll production is slowed in the wake of the cooler temperatures and shorter days that occur in the fall and winter seasons. With limited chlorophyll production, the typical dominant green color fades, allowing the more autumnal colors to be revealed.

Fall Foliage at KBTX (kbtx)

As far as how heat and drought can play a role in this color science, well it is a little less cut and dried. With that being said, there are some patterns that ecologists and climate analysts have identified. Both extreme heat and drought can cause leaves to change colors prematurely, or even skip the change altogether, going straight from green to brown. What seems counterintuitive though, is the fact that more moderate conditions can delay the onset of the colors, shifting the peak of fall foliage closer to December. Generally speaking, the healthier the leaf is to begin with, the more likely that it will be vibrant in the fall.

So, if you’re hoping to see a more vibrant fall develop across the Brazos Valley this year, don’t hold your breath. Though we will definitely have some vibrant trees scattered across the Brazos Valley, what you see in the picture above is likely the extent of color we will get this year.

