Wrap your neighbors in warmth with the Momentum Church BCS Blanket Drive

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bring your donations of blankets and care package items to Casa Rodriguez in Downtown Bryan during First Friday on December 1.

Items collected will be distributed to local nursing homes and NICUs to help spread warmth and cheer during the holiday season.

Momentum Church BCS is accepting blankets, toiletries like tooth brushes, lotions, and body soap, beanies, mittens, and socks, and board games, crossword puzzles or decks of cards.

NICU blankets and beanies may be homemade, but be sure to contact Marissa Duran at 979-436-2953 for specific requirements.

You can also send monetary donations through Venmo to Momentum-ChurchBCS. Be sure to caption your payment “Blanket Drive.”

Santa Clause, The Grinch, and Miss Rev will accompany the Momentum Church BCS team as they deliver the care packages on Sunday, December 10.

