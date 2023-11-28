2 18-wheelers involved in crash in Robertson County

A crash involving two 18-wheelers shut down a portion of Highway 7.
A crash involving two 18-wheelers shut down a portion of Highway 7.(Robertson County EMS)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - It was a busy morning for first responders in Robertson County Tuesday.

A crash involving two 18-wheelers shut down a portion of Highway 7. The crash happened at Steele Creek Bridge.

Photos from the scene show one of the vehicles involved was a Sanderson Farms truck. The crates on that truck fell off the trailer.

The road was shut down for a while while crews worked to clear the crash.

It’s not clear what caused the crash but no major injuries were reported.

