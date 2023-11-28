A&M players react to hiring of Mike Elko

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Amongst the hundreds of Aggies in attendance at Texas A&M Head Coach Mike Elko’s introductory celebration were several current and former A&M players.

Elko said around 50 of his former players came up to hug him in their team meeting Monday which he said is a “unique” start for a new head coach.

“I love coach Elko,” Sam Mathews, Texas A&M defensive back and 12th Man said. “He was my first defensive coordinator whenever I started playing here as a walk on and me and him had a great relationship. I believe wholeheartedly that he can bring a winning culture back here to A&M and hopefully take this program To new heights hasn’t seen before.”

“All the older players (are) saying that he’s a great coach and the players’ coach and that’s something that we all look forward too, just someone that knows us as players and just want the best for us with football and also outside of football,” Texas A&M quarterback Jaylen Henderson said.

Texas A&M will wrap up the 2023 season next month when Elijah Robinson and the Maroon and White play in their bowl game. That opponent will be announced next Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.