Be Remarkable: In the month of giving thanks, many are thankful for Agustin Lara

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - November is the month of giving thanks, and there are many parents and staff members in the Bryan school district giving thanks to one educator who is always going above and beyond.

That’s why we’re spotlighting Agustin Lara, a soft-spoken, longtime bilingual educator at Neal Elementary School in Bryan, as this week’s Be Remarkable recipient.

Mr. Lara came to Texas from Mexico by himself when he was on 15-years-old and one important lesson he took away from his family was to treat others right.

“I was always told if you help somebody, God is going to bless you even more with more wonderful things,” said Lara.

Years later the well-known teacher has earned a long list of awards and accomplishments that are now showcased in his classroom including a Jefferson Award nomination.

Among his achievements are the launch of a youth dance organization and a community garden on school grounds.

“We have a community garden where students go, they do science, they do math, writing, reading, everything. And we try to get parents involved so they can also come and help and the best thing is that whenever we harvest vegetables we share them with neighbors of the school,” said Lara.

Lara was nominated for the award by the proud mother of one of the many students he’s impacted.

“Mister Lara does so many things for the community does so many things for the community. Specifically, Ballet Folklorico with the kiddos, but he also does vegetable garden. He helps kids be bilingual and also acclimates to learning their culture and their roots, but he’s just tremendous and he is such a perfect candidate for the Be Remarkable.”

Lara has taken students from the classrooms and out into the community to show them how to give back and care for others and he does it because it’s what he feels he’s compelled to do as a teacher.

“What I do I do from the bottom of my heart. I don’t expect anything in return,” he said.

And for what keeps him inspired:

“When I see the little kids, the families together enjoying this one makes me happy to see them happy and smiling,” said Lara.

The “Be Remarkable” award is a joint initiative between KBTX-TV and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

