Bobby Petrino finalizing deal to become Arkansas’ next OC according to reports

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - One day after Mike Elko was named the new Texas A&M head coach changes are starting to happen to the coaching staff.

Arkansas is “vetting” the possibility of hiring Bobby Petrino as their next offensive coordinator according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Petrino joined A&M’s staff in January of this year as the OC and to take over the play calling duties for Jimbo Fisher.

The Aggies have been hit and miss offensively. Twice surpassing 50 points in a game. They scored 52 against New Mexico and 51 versus Mississippi State.

If it works out in Fayetteville, the former head coach from 2008- 2011 will be the Hogs offensive coordinator under Sam Pittman.

Sources: Arkansas is vetting hiring former head coach Bobby Petrino as the school's next offensive coordinator. Petrino has indicated in the recruiting space that he's in the mix for an SEC coordinator job. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 28, 2023

