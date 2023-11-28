Bobby Petrino finalizing deal to become Arkansas’ next OC according to reports

Bobby Petrino joined the A&M staff as the offensive coordinator in January of 2023.
Bobby Petrino joined the A&M staff as the offensive coordinator in January of 2023.(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - One day after Mike Elko was named the new Texas A&M head coach changes are starting to happen to the coaching staff.

Arkansas is “vetting” the possibility of hiring Bobby Petrino as their next offensive coordinator according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Petrino joined A&M’s staff in January of this year as the OC and to take over the play calling duties for Jimbo Fisher.

The Aggies have been hit and miss offensively. Twice surpassing 50 points in a game. They scored 52 against New Mexico and 51 versus Mississippi State.

If it works out in Fayetteville, the former head coach from 2008- 2011 will be the Hogs offensive coordinator under Sam Pittman.

