“A Christmas Carol” takes the stage at The Theatre Company

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Theatre Company’s next production won’t have you feeling like a Scrooge. A musical version of A Christmas Carol is taking the stage as as one of the Theatre Company’s last productions of 2023.

The Theatre Company’s Executive Director Adrienne Dobson says her cast and crew always enjoy putting on holiday plays for the community.

“It’s what they get to do after school after work, and it’s a great way for us and everyone in our community to kick off the holiday season,” Dobson said.

Dobson will also be starring in a one-woman production of Who’s Holiday, which is about a grown up version of Cindy Lou Who from The Grinch.

The Theatre Company has also announced their lineup of shows for their 35th season.

Plays the community can expect to see on stage include Sister Act, Cinderella and more.

Click here to see a full list of productions for 2024.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.