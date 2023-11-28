“A Christmas Carol” takes the stage at The Theatre Company

The Theatre Company’s next production won’t have you feeling like a Scrooge.
The Theatre Company’s next production won’t have you feeling like a Scrooge.(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Theatre Company’s next production won’t have you feeling like a Scrooge. A musical version of A Christmas Carol is taking the stage as as one of the Theatre Company’s last productions of 2023.

The Theatre Company’s Executive Director Adrienne Dobson says her cast and crew always enjoy putting on holiday plays for the community.

“It’s what they get to do after school after work, and it’s a great way for us and everyone in our community to kick off the holiday season,” Dobson said.

Dobson will also be starring in a one-woman production of Who’s Holiday, which is about a grown up version of Cindy Lou Who from The Grinch.

The Theatre Company has also announced their lineup of shows for their 35th season.

Plays the community can expect to see on stage include Sister Act, Cinderella and more.

Click here to see a full list of productions for 2024.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 2:00 a.m. Monday morning, new Texas A&M head football coach Mike Elko landed at...
Mike Elko named Texas A&M head football coach
Texas A&M and Texas are set to play each other on November 30, 2024 according to ESPN.
Texas A&M and Texas rivalry game date set according to ESPN
Mike Elko set to earn at least $7 million yearly as A&M head coach
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
After the welcoming ceremony on Monday, News 3 Sports caught up with Michelle Elko, Mike...
Elko family says returning to Texas A&M is a ‘dream come true’

Latest News

Twin City Mission
Stay warm this Winter with Twin City Mission’s Coat and Blanket Giveaway
Lambchop is ready to be adopted!
Pet of the Week: Meet Lambchop!
The BVCOG Solid Waste Management Awards recognition program began in 2003 as an effort to...
Recognizing those making environmental impacts in the Brazos Valley
Twin City Mission
twin city mission