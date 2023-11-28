DPS investigating fatal crash in Leon County

Fatal crash generic
By Tyler Hoskins
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on US Highway 79 and FM 39 that killed two people.

According to DPS, the crash happened on Monday at 6:06 a.m. A van failed to yield at a stop intersection and turned left onto northbound US 79 and FM 39 and hit a Peterbilt that was traveling southbound.

The driver of the van along with two other passengers were transported to hospitals with suspected serious injuries. Two other passengers in the van, Lane Wireman, 24, of Greenup, Kentucky, and Seth Brown, 25, of Argillite, Kentucky were pronounced dead on the scene.

DPS says the investigation is ongoing.

