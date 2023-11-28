Electric wall heater catches fire in Bryan home

Electric wall heater catches fire in Bryan home
Electric wall heater catches fire in Bryan home(KBTX)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - No one was injured or displaced following a home fire in Bryan Tuesday.

It happened in the 100 block of Brookside Drive in Bryan.

The Bryan Fire Department says the fire started in an electric wall heater in the bathroom of the home. The fire was contained within the wall in the bathroom.

Three people live in the home but they will be able to stay there.

It’s not clear what caused the fire.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 2:00 a.m. Monday morning, new Texas A&M head football coach Mike Elko landed at...
Mike Elko named Texas A&M head football coach
Texas A&M and Texas are set to play each other on November 30, 2024 according to ESPN.
Texas A&M and Texas rivalry game date set according to ESPN
Mike Elko set to earn at least $7 million yearly as A&M head coach
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
After the welcoming ceremony on Monday, News 3 Sports caught up with Michelle Elko, Mike...
Elko family says returning to Texas A&M is a ‘dream come true’

Latest News

Trooper vehicle catches fire following crash with EMS truck
Trooper vehicle catches fire following crash with EMS truck
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update - November 28
Isolated to scattered strong storms are possible Thursday ahead of an end of week cold front.
Eyes on Thursday’s severe weather potential
Texas Rose Boutique - Holiday Gift Guide
Texas Rose Boutique - Holiday Gift Guide