Electric wall heater catches fire in Bryan home

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - No one was injured or displaced following a home fire in Bryan Tuesday.

It happened in the 100 block of Brookside Drive in Bryan.

The Bryan Fire Department says the fire started in an electric wall heater in the bathroom of the home. The fire was contained within the wall in the bathroom.

Three people live in the home but they will be able to stay there.

It’s not clear what caused the fire.

