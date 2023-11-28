Elko family says returning to Texas A&M is a ‘dream come true’

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After the welcoming ceremony on Monday, News 3 Sports caught up with Michelle Elko, Mike Elko’s wife for her thoughts on returning to College Station. Below are her responses.

Nicole Griffith: Michelle you’re walking down the tunnel here at Kyle Field, and you say ‘we’re home,’ what does this mean to you?

Michelle Elko Exactly what I said.. we’re home. We loved it when we were here.. never in our wildest dreams did we think we’d be back here so soon, but we wanted to be here and when we got that call.. we were all in. A family’s dream come true, so proud of Mike and our family.. thankful for everyone who believed in us because my husband’s picture is up there and we’re here.

NG: What makes Texas A&M so special to you?

ME: What could not be so special about it? Everyone, the heart, the family, just everything, midnight yell, the amount of people that come.. the support, the amount of messages that has blown up our whole family’s phones when this was announced saying.. ‘welcome home... we’re so glad you’re home.

NG: You did not seem to forget the war hymn or any of the yells.

ME: I did not, and I can’t wait to learn the new yells at the Midnight Yell.

NG: Thank you for the time. Anything you want to say to the 12th Man and the Aggie faithful?

ME: Thank you.. thank you.. this is our dream come true and you will not be let down. We’re in it together all the way.

