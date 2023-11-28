Fans share excitement for new football coach, optimism for next season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - While reactions on social media to the news of Mike Elko being named the new Head Coach of Texas A&M Football were not universally positive, there was only excitement echoing around College Station Monday.

Elko appeared at a press conference with A&M leaders Monday afternoon, where he was welcomed by a group of fans, campus leaders and family.

Fans attending the press conference told KBTX they’re excited about Elko’s return and the potential he has to bring to the team.

And while rumors swirled all weekend of who would be named head coach, Aggies Madison Counsil and Reagan Longoria said this was not shocking.

“I’m actually not surprised, no I’m not surprised either I think we made a good call,” they said. “I’m looking forward to next year especially with us facing UT next year, I’m definitely looking forward to seeing how the new coach will rally the guys behind, what’s next in store.”

While the 2023 season for Aggie Football is over, fans say this group has a lot to prove next year, and the schedule is stacked.

Gary Bogan, Aggie Class of ‘82, said Elko’s return should be a good thing for next year, as long as the players are ready to get behind him.

“I hope between now and then he’s able to retain the players and get some good assistant coaches in place. Probably two or three of the ones that are here will stay hopefully and put his staff together and I think he’ll be ready to get off to a good start. I’m excited,” Bogan said.

Coverage of Monday’s press conference with Elko can be found below.

