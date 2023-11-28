Focus at Four: Former A&M Quarterback Stephen McGee discusses Elko hiring

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Alex Egan
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M Quarterback Stephen McGee joined First News at Four Monday to discuss Texas A&M Head Football Coach Mike Elko’s hiring.

“Count me surprised with the Jimbo [Fisher] firing,” McGee said. “I wasn’t surprised that it needed to be done. I was surprised that we had the dollars and cents to get the job done.”

McGee shared his excitement about Elko returning to Aggieland.

“There’s limitless amount of praise for him, all the guys that coached with him, the players, he’s a really good X’s and O’s guy, which matters.”

Click on the video to see the entire conversation.

