HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a reported robbery that happened at Vera Bank on 11th Street.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. on Monday morning.

At last check, police are still searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information should contact police at (936) 291-5480.

The Huntsville Police Department is actively investigating a reported robbery that just occurred at Vera Bank on 11th... Posted by Huntsville Police Department - Texas on Monday, November 27, 2023

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.