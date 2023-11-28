Longtime law enforcement officer remembered as a dedicated public servant

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -Leon County is mourning the loss of a long-time law enforcement officer who passed away Friday.

Donnie Mordecai served Leon County as a Deputy Sheriff, Criminal Investigator, and Chief of Police for Normangee ISD. He was currently serving as Chief of Police for Leon ISD. He also served the Washington County Sheriff’s Office as a Captain and criminal investigator.

Those who knew him said he was always ready to protect and serve, emphasizing building relationships with young people and leading them in a positive direction. Many took to social media to share their condolences and memories of the first responder.

“Those that met Donnie quickly realized it did not take long to recognize what a good guy he was. He will be missed greatly by the Waller County family and everyone at the WCSO,” said Waller County Judge Trey Duhon.

“Big D served with honor and professionalism throughout his career. When tough situations arose, Donnie was the one you wanted at your side, and he never hesitated to be there for his brothers and sisters when he was called,” said the Leon County Sheriff’s Office. “Big D never met a stranger, and he was loved by many. He will be greatly missed.”

“Donnie was a dedicated and caring lawman who worked many hours with us. The TNT/BadgeHire family will miss his professionalism and commitment to his profession,” said BadgeHire Corporate Services.

Chief Mordecai will be laid to rest on Thursday in Centerville. According to a statement on Facebook, Leon ISD plans to release students and staff early on Thursday to attend the services.

