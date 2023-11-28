No. 14 Aggies clash with Cavaliers in ACC/SEC Challenge
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - The No. 14 Texas A&M men’s basketball team closes out November with a 6:15 p.m. clash with the Virginia Cavaliers as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge on Wednesday at John Paul Jones Arena.
- The two teams have faced off just once previously with the Aggies winning the only other meeting, 60-59, at the 1962 Arkansas State Holiday Tournament.
- While the Aggies and Cavaliers are strangers on the hardwood, Buzz Williams and his staff are familiar with UVa from their time at Virginia Tech (2014-18). Williams faced the Cavaliers 10 times in his five seasons in Blacksburg. Williams was 3-7 vs. UVa with the two teams splitting the season series from 2015-18, including a memorable upset of the No. 2 Hoos in Charlottesville on 2/10/2018.
- The game will be televised on ESPN2 with Dave Pasch (play-by-play) and Corey Alexander (color) on the call.
- The matchup airs on the Texas A&M Radio Network, locally on 1620 AM/94.5 FM or worldwide on the 12th Man Mobile App with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton describing the action.
- It’s a quick turnaround for the Aggies, who posted a 2-1 record at the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando with a win in the third-place game on Sunday evening.
- The 21-point rally on Sunday vs. Iowa State stands as the largest in school history.
- Preseason SEC Player of the Year Wade Taylor IV earned All-EEI honors after averaging 24.0 points, 4.0 assists and 3.7 rebounds in Orlando. WT4 hit 15-of-18 (.833) from the FT line and 7-of-19 (.368) from deep.
- In his first start since 11/18/2022, Solomon Washington posted career-highs in 3-pointers made/attempted (3-4), FGs made (6) and points (18) and logged the first 30:00 game of his career (30:05).
- The EEI marked the emergence of junior transfer Jace Carter, who saw his first 20-minute court time of the year with a trio of 23:00+ efforts in his home state. He averaged over 25:00 per game and slashed 6.7/5.7 in points and rebounds.
- Drawing comparisons to former NBA great Dennis Rodman for his tenacious D and rebounding prowess, Andersson Garcia ranks No. 1 nationally in offensive rebounds/game with 4.0, while his 7.6 total rebounds are No. 4 nationally off the bench (min. 4 games).
- Graduate transfer big man Wildens Leveque produced the strongest game of his time at Texas A&M vs. ISU as he hit 3-of-4 shots, had 7 rebounds and blocked 2 shots.
- Despite an out-of-character 11.7 turnovers/game in the EEI, the Aggies still rank No. 18 nationally at 9.1 TO/G.
- Also out of character, the Aggies were out-shot at the FT line in all 3 EEI games. Texas A&M opponents only shot more FTs than the Aggies in five games last season and never in consecutive contests.
- The M&W’s 12.1 rebounds/G differential ranks No. 11 nationally. The Aggies have out-rebounded 5 of 7 opponents by at least 10 rebounds.
Junior guard Wade Taylor IV is one of six Division I players producing double-digit points, while also contributing at least 30 assists and 15 steals.
