No. 14 Aggies clash with Cavaliers in ACC/SEC Challenge

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - The No. 14 Texas A&M men’s basketball team closes out November with a 6:15 p.m. clash with the Virginia Cavaliers as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge on Wednesday at John Paul Jones Arena.

The two teams have faced off just once previously with the Aggies winning the only other meeting, 60-59, at the 1962 Arkansas State Holiday Tournament.

While the Aggies and Cavaliers are strangers on the hardwood, Buzz Williams and his staff are familiar with UVa from their time at Virginia Tech (2014-18). Williams faced the Cavaliers 10 times in his five seasons in Blacksburg. Williams was 3-7 vs. UVa with the two teams splitting the season series from 2015-18, including a memorable upset of the No. 2 Hoos in Charlottesville on 2/10/2018.

The game will be televised on ESPN2 with Dave Pasch (play-by-play) and Corey Alexander (color) on the call.

The matchup airs on the Texas A&M Radio Network, locally on 1620 AM/94.5 FM or worldwide on the 12th Man Mobile App with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton describing the action.

It’s a quick turnaround for the Aggies, who posted a 2-1 record at the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando with a win in the third-place game on Sunday evening.

The 21-point rally on Sunday vs. Iowa State stands as the largest in school history.

Preseason SEC Player of the Year Wade Taylor IV earned All-EEI honors after averaging 24.0 points, 4.0 assists and 3.7 rebounds in Orlando. WT4 hit 15-of-18 (.833) from the FT line and 7-of-19 (.368) from deep.

In his first start since 11/18/2022, Solomon Washington posted career-highs in 3-pointers made/attempted (3-4), FGs made (6) and points (18) and logged the first 30:00 game of his career (30:05).

The EEI marked the emergence of junior transfer Jace Carter, who saw his first 20-minute court time of the year with a trio of 23:00+ efforts in his home state. He averaged over 25:00 per game and slashed 6.7/5.7 in points and rebounds.

Drawing comparisons to former NBA great Dennis Rodman for his tenacious D and rebounding prowess, Andersson Garcia ranks No. 1 nationally in offensive rebounds/game with 4.0, while his 7.6 total rebounds are No. 4 nationally off the bench (min. 4 games).

Graduate transfer big man Wildens Leveque produced the strongest game of his time at Texas A&M vs. ISU as he hit 3-of-4 shots, had 7 rebounds and blocked 2 shots.

Despite an out-of-character 11.7 turnovers/game in the EEI, the Aggies still rank No. 18 nationally at 9.1 TO/G.

Also out of character, the Aggies were out-shot at the FT line in all 3 EEI games. Texas A&M opponents only shot more FTs than the Aggies in five games last season and never in consecutive contests.