Pet of the Week: Meet Lambchop!

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Lambchop is a senior Poodle and Maltese mix with quite the story!

Little Lambchop was found by a kind stranger in a ditch.

She had matted fur and was unrecognizable as a dog.

Lambchop was shaved and immediately taken into Long Way Home’s foster program, ready to find her loving family.

She is 100 percent blind and mostly deaf, so she’d do best in a calm home.

Lambchop is potty trained, and good with cats, dogs and kids.

Long Way Home’s Executive Director April Plemons said donations are also greatly appreciated to help sweet pups like Lambchop.

All donations this month will be matched up to $50,000.

“It’s a great way to make that $5 turn into $10, and a lot of people think ‘oh my gosh $10 is not very much’. That’s a rabies vaccine, that’s a bag of dog food,” said Plemons.

Click here for the adoption application.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.