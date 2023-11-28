Pet of the Week: Meet Lambchop!

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Lauren Margolis
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Lambchop is a senior Poodle and Maltese mix with quite the story!

Little Lambchop was found by a kind stranger in a ditch.

She had matted fur and was unrecognizable as a dog.

Lambchop was shaved and immediately taken into Long Way Home’s foster program, ready to find her loving family.

She is 100 percent blind and mostly deaf, so she’d do best in a calm home.

Lambchop is potty trained, and good with cats, dogs and kids.

Long Way Home’s Executive Director April Plemons said donations are also greatly appreciated to help sweet pups like Lambchop.

All donations this month will be matched up to $50,000.

“It’s a great way to make that $5 turn into $10, and a lot of people think ‘oh my gosh $10 is not very much’. That’s a rabies vaccine, that’s a bag of dog food,” said Plemons.

Click here for the adoption application.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 2:00 a.m. Monday morning, new Texas A&M head football coach Mike Elko landed at...
Mike Elko named Texas A&M head football coach
Texas A&M and Texas are set to play each other on November 30, 2024 according to ESPN.
Texas A&M and Texas rivalry game date set according to ESPN
Mike Elko set to earn at least $7 million yearly as A&M head coach
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
After the welcoming ceremony on Monday, News 3 Sports caught up with Michelle Elko, Mike...
Elko family says returning to Texas A&M is a ‘dream come true’

Latest News

The Theatre Company’s next production won’t have you feeling like a Scrooge.
“A Christmas Carol” takes the stage at The Theatre Company
Twin City Mission
Stay warm this Winter with Twin City Mission’s Coat and Blanket Giveaway
The BVCOG Solid Waste Management Awards recognition program began in 2003 as an effort to...
Recognizing those making environmental impacts in the Brazos Valley
Twin City Mission
twin city mission