Recognizing those making environmental impacts in the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The BVCOG Solid Waste Management Awards recognition program began in 2003 as an effort to recognize those who are making great solid waste management and environmental impacts in communities within the Brazos Valley.

These award winners are recommended by the SWAC and the Brazos Valley Council of Governments Board of Directors makes a determination about the recommendations annually.

The SWAC considers several factors when recommending winners including protection of land, air, and water, along with local enforcement of illegal dumping activities, environmental stewardship, and environmental outreach and education activities.

On Friday, December 8 from 11am to 1pm, the winners will be given their awards at the first ever Solid Waste Management Awards Luncheon.

Dr. Aurora Le, from the Texas A&M Public Health Department, will be the guest speaker.

“She’s going to talk about solid waste management as it applies to safety in the community,” Program Manager, Candilyn McLean, said.

This year, the Brazos Valley Community Cleanup Challenge award will be given out for the first time. The Brazos Valley Cleanup Challenge is an annual cleanup event open to all communities in the Brazos Valley region (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington Counties) who want to clean up their community.

Leading up to next year’s awards, McLean says individuals and groups can start talking to community leaders now and putting together teams to organize cleanup events.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.