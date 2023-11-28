Stay warm this Winter with Twin City Mission’s Coat and Blanket Giveaway

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Lauren Margolis
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -To make sure everybody is warm this winter, Twin City Mission is holding their annual Coat and Blanket Giveaway.

Director of Community Relations Ron Crozier says the organization loves to see local people helping local people and donations are important year round.

“It’s not about money and it’s not about material,” Crozier said. “It’s about people.”

The giveaway will be on Nov. 30 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.at Twin City Mission’s administration building.

The address is 2505 South College Avenue.

At the giveaway, you’ll find coats, blankets, hats, scarves and gloves.

“You don’t have to have an I.D.,” Crozier said. “If you show up and you have five kids at home, you can get what you need plus what your five kids need.”

Donation boxes were already collected, but Crozier said donations for the giveaway are still welcome and can be dropped at their administrative building.

