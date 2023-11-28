Texas A&M University signs research agreement with University Academic Alliance in Taiwan

Taiwan is a global leader in semiconductor manufacturing.
Texas A&M University signs research agreement with University Academic Alliance in Taiwan
By Anna Maynard
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M University System and the University Academic Alliance in Taiwan signed a research and student exchange program agreement during a press conference Monday.

The agreement, which covers five years, opens the door for academic collaboration between the two organizations, particularly in the areas of semiconductor design and manufacturing.

“Taiwan is a very strong, well-known, historic leader in the manufacturing of semiconductors and has been a partner with US industry in the production of chips,” David Staack, Associate Vice Chancellor for Research at Texas A&M, said.

Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp said the partnership is a “win-win” for both academic institutions.

All major United States defense systems are reliant on semiconductors to perform their duties, making it a vital national security topic, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

In May of 2023, the university announced the creation of the Texas A&M Semiconductor Institute, with the goal of strengthening semiconductor design and manufacturing capabilities in the United States following the passage of semiconductor-related legislation.

The research institute will be located at the Texas A&M RELLIS Campus.

“For us, they are the world’s experts on semiconductors with the CHIPS Act and the Texas CHIPS Act we’re moving into that space very rapidly,” Sharp said.

Following the press conference, the two university systems met to discuss how collaboration will unfold moving forward. University officials say they’re excited to share both knowledge and culture with the University Academic Alliance.

“That opened up for a student from Texas A&M to have an opportunity to look around and learn something,” Dr. Jing-Yang Jou, President of National Central University in Taiwan, said.

Dr. Jou said student exchange programs and internships will soon be available as discussions progress. The eventual plan, according to Staack, is to allow students to earn credit through participating in the programs.

“Finding a way to have students engaged in research, students engaged in programs that share our cultures, share our knowledge is very important,” Staack said.

They hope the partnership will create opportunities for international innovation in semiconductor design and manufacturing. Staack said that working with Taiwan will build strong global relationships while also helping to grow the semiconductor manufacturing industry in the United States.

“They’re a good way for us to engage with kind of a like-minded democracy in these areas,” Staack said.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 2:00 a.m. Monday morning, new Texas A&M head football coach Mike Elko landed at...
Mike Elko named Texas A&M head football coach
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops answers questions during the NCAA college football team's media day...
Reports: Mark Stoops not coming to Texas A&M, will remain at Kentucky
Texas A&M in talks to hire former DC Mike Elko
Sabi Boutique says purchases at places like this not only make an impact for owners but also...
Small Business Saturday highlighting local businesses, sharing impact of purchases
An arrest inside Post Oak Mall on Black Friday is under review by the College Station Police...
College Station police respond to concerns about arrest inside mall

Latest News

Former Texas A&M Quarterback Stephen McGee joined First News at Four Monday to discuss the...
Focus at Four: Former A&M Quarterback Stephen McGee discusses Elko hiring
While the 2023 season for Aggie Football is over, fans say this group has a lot to prove next...
Fans share excitement for new football coach, optimism for next season
The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a reported robbery that happened at Vera...
Huntsville Police investigating bank robbery
Monday Evening Weather Update - November 27