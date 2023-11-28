Texas A&M’s Inaugural Winter Wanderland lights up Aggie Park

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Texas A&M held its inaugural Winter Wanderland Lighting of Aggie Park Monday night.

Alongside the enchanting lights, attendees enjoyed photo booths, musical performances, and cookies with hot chocolate.

President-elect Mark Welsh extended holiday wishes to visitors.

The event was organized by the Office of the President and the Association of Former Students.

Neil Peltier, Texas A&M University Center & Special Events Associate Director says they’re looking forward to growing this new tradition.

“This is absolutely going to be the first of many. We hope for this to be an annual event for us going forward. Every year we’d like to grow it a little bit more. This is just our first opportunity and like I said we’re really excited to have a lot of people come out tonight and enjoy the park,” said Peltier.

