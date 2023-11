BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Santa’s Wonderland presented the Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley with a $16,000 donation through the “Cocoa for a Cause” program.

“Cocoa for a Cause” supports local nonprofits like Scotty’s House, Fun For All Playground and Aggieland Humane Society among others.

