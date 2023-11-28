Trooper vehicle catches fire following crash with EMS truck
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Prairie Hill Volunteer Firefighters and the Brenham Fire Department worked to put out a large vehicle fire Tuesday morning.
It happened on FM 50 near Highway 105 around 7:35 a.m.
DPS tells KBTX one of their patrol vehicles was following a Washington County EMS pickup and the pickup slowed down to turn. The patrol vehicle hit the back of the pickup and caught fire.
Photos from the scene show a large smoke cloud while firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.
Both drivers were not injured.
