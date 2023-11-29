Aggies parting ways with Addazio and Craig on football staff

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M is parting ways with offensive line coach Steve Addazio and assistant Dameyune Craig. Addazio spent the past two seasons with the Maroon and White. A&M was tied for 87th in the country in sacks allowed with 28 this season.

Craig worked with the quarterbacks and wide receivers and came with Jimbo in 2018.

Under Craig’s watch there has not been a single 900 yard pass catcher produced by Texas A&M and no wide receivers have been selected in the NFL Draft since Christian Kirk and Damion Ratley in 20-18.

