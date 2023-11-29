Artists partner with machines in newest exhibition at the Arts Council

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Lauren Margolis
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -

The Arts Council welcomes Aberrant Creativity from The School of Performance, Visualization & Fine Arts, and The Institute for Applied Creativity at Texas A&M to the 4180 Gallery starting Nov. 28.

Aberrant Creativity is a juried international art exhibition open to artists from all around the world, using machines as creative partners.

“We are primarily looking for artwork that is exploring how machines, AI machine learning, can be used as part of the creative process,” said Caleb Kicklighter with the School of Performance, Visual and Fine Arts

There will also be an opening reception for Aberrant Creativity.

The reception will be at the Arts Council 4180 Gallery on Dec. 7 from 4:30-6:00 p.m., where the PVFA and IAC will unveil the recipients of various artist awards, including the prestigious Best in Show award.

