Brazos Valley foundation looking to gift toys to Ukrainian children

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos Valley Foundation wants to make sure kids in Ukraine have a gift come Christmas time.

The Arlene Campbell Humanitarian Foundation is looking to provide Christmas gifts to Ukrainian children for a second year. President, Lena Denman said last year was a resounding success with 140 children able to receive gifts and that is the goal this year. Those gifts will be distributed to children at two hospitals in Kyiv.

Denman said the foundation has been supplying 3.5 million dollars worth of medical supplies to Ukraine since 2022. However last year they thought about how they could make kids who were in a warzone happier around Christmas time, Denman said.

“Given the economic situation in Ukraine where it’s pushing 20 percent unemployment in the height of the great depression in the U.S. was nearly 25 percent when that maybe parents couldn’t afford to get their kids gifts and so this might be the only gift they get this year.”

Each gift cost about $10 to $15. Last year the foundation still had some money left over and even made some improvements to the hospital, Denman said.

“The generosity of the Brazos Valley allowed us to redo two different play areas for the children one in each hospital and that’s something that the children will be able to enjoy year-round that come in that are hospitalized or need care,” Denman said.

In order to pull it off again this year the foundation needs about $2,000 and all of that money will go directly into Ukraine’s economy.

“When we’re going and purchasing in Ukraine at a toy store there, what we’re doing is helping the Ukrainian economy, and those people in that retail industry will be able to help feed their families this Christmas also,” Denman said.

This year Denman said Ukraine hasn’t seen the same support as it did last year.

“I think especially with other conflicts going on internationally it’s easy to forget that Ukraine is still at war and Ukraine’s resources internally have been dwindling not improving,” Denman said.

While the foundation needs help getting those gifts, Denman said a monthly donation to help them supply hospitals with medical supplies would be even greater.

“We’ve helped 23 health facilities all across Ukraine since the war started but we’re also being asked to help veteran facilities now, there are 6 different rehab facilities that we have request for, and the medical equipment is quite expensive that they need one of the rehab centers needs $1,200 worth of food as soon as possible,” Denman said.

Those interested in making a donation can do so at this link.

