Brazos Valley Human Trafficking Taskforce raising awareness, increasing victim identification

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dozens of experts and leaders in combating human trafficking across the Brazos Valley gathered in Bryan on Wednesday to hear from a survivor and discuss how to tackle the problem.

Unbound Executive Director, Amanda Buenger, says the concern is real in the Brazos Valley as the group works to identify and help victims across the area. In just the span of three months this year, the group worked to save 21 potential victims of human trafficking. A total of 14 investigations happened in just those few months, compared to 13 investigations total in 2020 and 23 investigations in 2021, according to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.

But, Buenger says there’s more to do.

“Increasing victim identification, our law enforcement are being proactive and identifying victims. It looks like increasing criminal prosecutions, our prosecutors are taking on these cases to bring justice to the victims. And, it looks like serving survivors through Unbound Now’s advocacy program that provides long-term support and care for individuals in their healing process when they come out of that life,” she said.

This is where the Brazos Valley Human Trafficking Task Force comes in.

“The only way that we can improve identification of victims of human trafficking and improve enforcement of this is through the entire Community working together and all of our agencies coming together to help us be one body and to show one voice and say you’re not going to do this in our community,” Task Force Coordinator, Kelley Arnold, said. But not everyone knows the group is here to help. “We have gaps in our society.... whether that be due to socio-economic status or maybe they’re immigrants and they’re from a different population and they just don’t trust our government and our police and everything. What we need to do is be able to reach those people that have these vulnerabilities that are easily exploited by traffickers.”

The group also heard from a human trafficking survivor herself, who now works to help those in the same spot. This was a powerful moment in the meeting that Buenger says is vital in getting those involved to understand the problem and work toward solutions.

“There were so many parts along her story where other people needed to intervene and so we want to bring awareness to that. We want to bring awareness to where early intervention can help stop and prevent trafficking from happening and prevent years of trauma after the fact,” Buenger said.

Unbound works to spread awareness and education on human trafficking and warning signs that exist in society. Visit their website here to learn more. Unbound is also hiring a sixth advocate in Bryan College Station.

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Unbound will be looking for volunteers to help go into Brazos Valley communities and spread awareness. You can visit the link here to get involved.

YEAR INVESTIGATIONS 2019 8 2020 13 2021 23 June-September 2023 14

