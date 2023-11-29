Bryan Noon Lions Club preparing for 100 year celebration

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Noon Lions Club is 100 years old this year, and to celebrate it plans to throw a birthday party.

The club said that this is an exciting time and the birthday celebration will be held on January 4th at 6:30 p.m. It will take place at The Weinberg at Wixon Valley and is open to everyone in the community. Tickets are already on sale and there are various levels of sponsors.

The club’s 3rd Vice President, Vicki Smith-Dicky said over the years the club has provided scholarships for Texas A&M students and also contributed to Sue Haswell Park in 1924. She said since the club was formed they’ve “took off running and haven’t stopped.”

As the club looks toward the future Smith-Dicky said they look forward to serving more.

”We look forward to volunteering more with organizations,” Smith-Dicky said. “Our motto is we serve, that has not changed in 100 years, but if there is one thing we can change it would be to expand that even more. We would like more people to join Lions we would like to expand on how we’re serving our community.”

All the proceeds from the birthday celebration will go to charities that the club supports. Those tickets can be viewed at this link.

