Bryan Noon Lions Club preparing for 100 year celebration

The Bryan Noon Lions Club is 100 years old this year, and to celebrate it plans to throw a...
The Bryan Noon Lions Club is 100 years old this year, and to celebrate it plans to throw a birthday party.(KBTX)
By Tyler Hoskins
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Noon Lions Club is 100 years old this year, and to celebrate it plans to throw a birthday party.

The club said that this is an exciting time and the birthday celebration will be held on January 4th at 6:30 p.m. It will take place at The Weinberg at Wixon Valley and is open to everyone in the community. Tickets are already on sale and there are various levels of sponsors.

The club’s 3rd Vice President, Vicki Smith-Dicky said over the years the club has provided scholarships for Texas A&M students and also contributed to Sue Haswell Park in 1924. She said since the club was formed they’ve “took off running and haven’t stopped.”

As the club looks toward the future Smith-Dicky said they look forward to serving more.

”We look forward to volunteering more with organizations,” Smith-Dicky said. “Our motto is we serve, that has not changed in 100 years, but if there is one thing we can change it would be to expand that even more. We would like more people to join Lions we would like to expand on how we’re serving our community.”

All the proceeds from the birthday celebration will go to charities that the club supports. Those tickets can be viewed at this link.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 2:00 a.m. Monday morning, new Texas A&M head football coach Mike Elko landed at...
Mike Elko named Texas A&M head football coach
Texas A&M and Texas are set to play each other on November 30, 2024 according to ESPN.
Texas A&M and Texas rivalry game date set according to ESPN
Mike Elko set to earn at least $7 million yearly as A&M head coach
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Fatal crash generic
DPS investigating fatal crash in Leon County

Latest News

Brazos Valley foundation looking to gift toys to Ukrainian children
Brazos Valley foundation looking to gift toys to Ukrainian children
Food Pantries in Grimes County work hard to serve their community
Food Pantries in Grimes County work hard to serve their community
In the Gulf of Mexico, off the coast of Louisiana, an estimated 1.1 million gallons of crude...
Focus at Four: Expert discusses oil spill in Gulf of Mexico
Isolated to scattered strong storms are possible Thursday ahead of an end of week cold front.
Eyes on Thursday’s severe weather potential