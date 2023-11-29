Calzada lands All-Region recognition

(KBTX)
By Thomas Dick, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Texas A&M sophomore standout Carolyn Calzada earned a spot on the United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region squad Wednesday.

Calzada was named to the all-region third team after helping the Aggies to a trip to the NCAA Tournament second round. She anchored the backline starting 19 games for a Texas A&M squad that registered 10 shutouts and a 1.08 goals-against average on the season.

The trophy case is starting to fill for Calzada. This season she claimed All-SEC First Team distinction along with being named to the SEC All-Tournament Team as the Maroon & White advanced to the semifinal round. In her 2022 rookie campaign, Calzada landed a spot on the SEC All-Freshman Team.

This season the Aggies sported a 0.88 goals against average with Calzada in the lineup and a 2.33 mark in the three matches she missed with injury. The Sugar Hill, Georgia, native also had one assist on the year.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas A&M and Texas are set to play each other on November 30, 2024 according to ESPN.
Texas A&M and Texas rivalry game date set according to ESPN
Larry Bollin and scene
Mass shooting suspect unfit for trial in Brazos County
After the welcoming ceremony on Monday, News 3 Sports caught up with Michelle Elko, Mike...
Elko family says returning to Texas A&M is a ‘dream come true’
Isolated to scattered strong storms are possible Thursday ahead of an end of week cold front.
Eyes on Thursday’s severe weather potential
Trooper vehicle catches fire following crash with EMS truck
Trooper vehicle catches fire following crash with EMS truck

Latest News

Max Wright named to SEC Community Service Team
Kyle Field
Transfer portal tracker: Texas A&M football
Aggies to face No. 5 Texas in NCAA Volleyball Tournament opener
Women’s basketball travels to Wake Forest for inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge