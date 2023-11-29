Calzada lands All-Region recognition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Texas A&M sophomore standout Carolyn Calzada earned a spot on the United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region squad Wednesday.

Calzada was named to the all-region third team after helping the Aggies to a trip to the NCAA Tournament second round. She anchored the backline starting 19 games for a Texas A&M squad that registered 10 shutouts and a 1.08 goals-against average on the season.

The trophy case is starting to fill for Calzada. This season she claimed All-SEC First Team distinction along with being named to the SEC All-Tournament Team as the Maroon & White advanced to the semifinal round. In her 2022 rookie campaign, Calzada landed a spot on the SEC All-Freshman Team.

This season the Aggies sported a 0.88 goals against average with Calzada in the lineup and a 2.33 mark in the three matches she missed with injury. The Sugar Hill, Georgia, native also had one assist on the year.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.