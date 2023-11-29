Christmas in the Park with College Station Recreation

This weekend is your chance to get in the Christmas spirit with the city of College Station Recreation Department. Christmas in the Park is hosting two nights o
By Delaney Peden
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This weekend is your chance to get in the Christmas spirit with the city of College Station Recreation Department. Christmas in the Park is hosting two nights of fun. Luis Perez, the Recreation Supervisor, joined First News at Four to discuss the exciting event.

“It is absolutely free, open to the public, community loves to come out. We will have food vendors out there, but other than that it is absolutely free,” said Perez.

The events are happening on Friday and Saturday, and you can find out more about the event here.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas A&M and Texas are set to play each other on November 30, 2024 according to ESPN.
Texas A&M and Texas rivalry game date set according to ESPN
Larry Bollin and scene
Mass shooting suspect unfit for trial in Brazos County
Isolated to scattered strong storms are possible Thursday ahead of an end of week cold front.
Eyes on Thursday’s severe weather potential
Trooper vehicle catches fire following crash with EMS truck
Trooper vehicle catches fire following crash with EMS truck
After the welcoming ceremony on Monday, News 3 Sports caught up with Michelle Elko, Mike...
Elko family says returning to Texas A&M is a ‘dream come true’

Latest News

A new roofing manufacturing and distribution center is coming to the Brazos Valley.
Roofing plant breaks ground in Bryan
Widespread rain and storms (a couple severe) are expected before the end of the day Thursday....
Strong storms expected Thursday
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update - November 29
Experts weigh in on holiday decorating safety
Experts weigh in on holiday decorating safety