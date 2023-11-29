College Station Cougars roar past Bastrop 59-24

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Braylen Wortham and Cam Newton each scored 13 points as the College Station Cougars beat Bastrop 59-24 Tuesday night at Cougar Gym.

College Station was up 32-12 at the break and cruised to the 35 point win. David Toussaint added 12 points. The Cougars will step back on the court Thursday when they travel to Madisonville to participate in the Mustang Invitational.

