First Responder Salute: Officer Wilkins and K-9 Kyon
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This weeks First Responder Salute goes out to Officer Wilkins from the Huntsville Police Department and his K-9 Kyon.
the team visited the Chick-Fil-A of Huntsville, and did a demonstration for the kids who were at the restaurant, showing them how Kyon does his job as a police dog.
