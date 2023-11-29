First Responder Salute: Officer Wilkins and K-9 Kyon

This weeks First Responder Salute goes out to Officer Wilkins from the Huntsville Police Department and his K-9 Kyon.
By Delaney Peden
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
the team visited the Chick-Fil-A of Huntsville, and did a demonstration for the kids who were at the restaurant, showing them how Kyon does his job as a police dog.

The First Responder Salute is sponsored by Waltman-Grisham.

