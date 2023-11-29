Focus at Four: Expert discusses oil spill in Gulf of Mexico

By Delaney Peden
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the Gulf of Mexico, off the coast of Louisiana, an estimated 1.1 million gallons of crude oil has leaked into the ocean.

That is according to the U.S. Coast Guard and CBS News.

Anthony Knap, an oceanography research professor at Texas A&M University came on First News at Four to discuss the incident and says it is not nearly as bad as some oil spills of the past, such as the BP oil spill in 2010.

“There are a couple of things that are playing in our favor, one is the type of oil. And the oil is Sweet Louisiana Crude, so it’s a very light oil. And with the winds and the sea state, probably 10-foot waves, it just careens and evaporates,” said Knap.

You can watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 2:00 a.m. Monday morning, new Texas A&M head football coach Mike Elko landed at...
Mike Elko named Texas A&M head football coach
Texas A&M and Texas are set to play each other on November 30, 2024 according to ESPN.
Texas A&M and Texas rivalry game date set according to ESPN
Mike Elko set to earn at least $7 million yearly as A&M head coach
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Fatal crash generic
DPS investigating fatal crash in Leon County

Latest News

Food Pantries in Grimes County work hard to serve their community
Food Pantries in Grimes County work hard to serve their community
Isolated to scattered strong storms are possible Thursday ahead of an end of week cold front.
Eyes on Thursday’s severe weather potential
Tuesday Evening Weather Update - November 28
Larry Bollin and scene
Mass shooting suspect unfit for trial in Brazos County