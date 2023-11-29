Focus at Four: Expert discusses oil spill in Gulf of Mexico

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the Gulf of Mexico, off the coast of Louisiana, an estimated 1.1 million gallons of crude oil has leaked into the ocean.

That is according to the U.S. Coast Guard and CBS News.

Anthony Knap, an oceanography research professor at Texas A&M University came on First News at Four to discuss the incident and says it is not nearly as bad as some oil spills of the past, such as the BP oil spill in 2010.

“There are a couple of things that are playing in our favor, one is the type of oil. And the oil is Sweet Louisiana Crude, so it’s a very light oil. And with the winds and the sea state, probably 10-foot waves, it just careens and evaporates,” said Knap.

