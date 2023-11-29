Food for Families: Robertson County pantries seeing more foot traffic compared to previous years

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Every year, the community has the opportunity to give to their neighbors in need through the Food for Families Food Drive.

This year’s food drive is December 6, and pantries across the Brazos Valley are in need of donations because of an uptick in foot traffic.

The Franklin Food Pantry serves Franklin ISD has been around since the 90s. It’s open to families every Saturday, and the food bags are going faster than ever before.

“Our need has increased 30% over last year,” Laura Corn said.

Corn is the pantry’s board president and said there are multiple reasons why more Franklin families are in need.

“Not only are the cost of the groceries more this year, it can also be related to the inflation and how far we can stretch our dollars,” Corn said. “We’ve also seen an increase in the number of families moving to our community.”

Just down the road at Progressive Missionary Baptist Church in Hearne, Rev. James Earl Crawford said their food traffic has almost doubled in the last few months for some of the same reasons.

“Some are living day to day, and they have to make choices between the grocery store, clothing and other essentials,” Crawford said.

The pastor also said they’re seeing more than Hearne residents utilize the pantry.

“We’re seeing people from far away as Cameron and Bremond but all over in the county, they’re coming,” Crawford said.

Hearne’s Call For Help, Inc. pantry is also seeing more people. The pantry is open every Monday, and volunteer Mark Hart said they’ve served new families each week.

More families moving into the area is playing a part in that, according to Hart.

This is why the community’s support of the Food for Families Food Drive matters.

“We’ll be able to meet those needs of a lot of things that we may have been lacking or didn’t have or were short of,” Crawford said. “We’ll be able to fill the shelves up and feed needy families.”

If you would like to donate to the Robertson County pantries on Dec. 6, you can drop off monetary and canned donations to the Pridgeon Community Center in Franklin and the Hearne Railroad Museum Depot in Hearne from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

More information on the food drive can be found here.

